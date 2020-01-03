NVIDIA Next-Gen Ampere GPUs Said to be 50% Faster

The rumour mill surrounding Nvidia’s next-gen Ampere graphics card architecture has certainly been one of the more speculative topics in recent months. With it likely seeing a transition to a 7nm node design, the short version is that we can likely expect it to see a pretty significant boost over the existing Turing technology.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, a Taiwanese source is citing that the next-generation releases will be as much as 50% faster while only requiring half the power seen from the existing models.

Nvidia Next-Gen Ampere

Now, transitioning to a 7nm design should, in itself, provide some pretty hefty performance gains. In addition, it should also (in theory) be a lot more power-efficient. The fact that it is also moving to a new microarchitecture, however, really opens the doors to some highly impressive results.

Could it be 50% faster than the existing models at half the power? Theoretically, it’s entirely possible. Exactly how this performance will be focused, however, is still more than a little unclear.

What Do We Think?

Figures such as 50% do, of course, venture heavily into the realms of hyperbole. I mean, it’s not as if the current ‘Turing’ platform is a slouch. Even taking the power consumption into consideration, it’s not as if they’re (comparatively) that greedy based on the performance they provide.

Based on the information though, you wouldn’t want to bet against it. You wouldn’t put it past Nvidia to achieve this, would you?

What do you think? Could this new next-gen Ampere design really boost performance by that much? – Let us know in the comments!