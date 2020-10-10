Nvidia Now Only Selling 3080/3090 FE’s Through Partners

Since the launch of the Nvidia GeForce 3080 and 3090 graphics cards last month, it’s hardly any secret that getting hold of one has proven to be exceptionally difficult. While this has largely been due to issues found with scalpers looking to resell them at a ridiculous profit, one of the biggest areas of criticism was how even the Nvidia store (who were directly selling Founders Edition GPUs directly) proved to be woefully inadequate.

Well, in something of a very surprising move, Nvidia has conceded that their store isn’t ‘good enough’ at the moment to handle the demand and, therefore, have begun only selling graphics cards via approved partners.

Nvidia Store Issues Prompt Dramatic Change!

In a report via Videocardz, Nvidia has only (so far) definitely confirmed this policy change for US consumers. They have, however, indicated that they do plan to introduce something very similar in Europe in the very near future. Make no bones about it though, this is Nvidia basically admitting that their store wasn’t good enough and, for the moment, they don’t quite know how best to fix it!

“We have heard your feedback regarding the NVIDIA online store and are working to improve the experience. In the meantime, we will be selling our GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 Founders Edition through other partners. In the US, you can shop for Founders Edition at Best Buy – GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 . In Europe, we continue to review Founders Edition fulfillment options. Founders Edition units are limited, and more will be available in the coming weeks alongside an increasing supply of boards from our global board partners.”

What Do We Think?

Just for the sake of clarification, we should note that the Nvidia store was only selling their Founders Edition graphics cards and, by proxy, this move will only affect users specifically looking to get their hands on those particular GPUs. Given that they are, generally speaking, some of the most inexpensive models around, however, hopefully their selected partners will have better luck in attempting to ensure that these graphics cards only arrive in the hands of those who really want them (in terms of them actually being used rather than re-sold).

