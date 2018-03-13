NVIDIA P102-100 GPU for Crypto-Miners Coming Soon

More Options for Crypto-Miners

Apparently a new NVIDIA GPU is in the horizon. The bad news is that it is not Volta, but another GPU specifically for crypto-mining. Details surrounding this supposed GPU come from Crypto-Mining Blog. In fact, they have revealed that the GPU is already on-board a crypto-mining accelerator from Inno3D. This P102-100 GPU is based on the GTX 1080 Ti. In comparison, previous mining accelerators from NVIDIA used a P106-100 and a P104-100. Those are based off of a GTX 1060 GPU and a GTX 1070 Ti GPU respectively.

What Features Does This Inno3D P102-100 Mining Accelerator Have?

This GP102-based GPU has 3200 CUDA cores and a base clock of 1582MHz. It has 5Gb of GDDR5X running at 11Gbps. This GPU also has a 320-bit memory interface and a total bandwidth of 400 GB/s.

Like the previously announced Inno3D TwinX2 P104-100, this mining accelerator comes with two fans. The heatsink underneath is also quite substantial, using 5x copper heatpipes. In terms of power it uses 2x 8-pin PCI-E with a max TDP of 250W and uses a PCIe Gen1 x4 interface. The card itself is physically 21.5cm in length, 12.5cm long and takes up two expansion slots.

As it goes with crypto-mining cards, there is no display output on the PCB. Although there is an optional bracket included in the accessory if necessary.

What About Its Performance?

According to Inno3D, this P102-100 does ~47 MHS in Ethereum (ETH), around ~660 Sol/s in ZCash (ZEC), and ~879 H/s in Monero (XMR). In comparison, Inno3D’s P104-100 mining accelerator is capable of 35MH/sec with ETH, 470 Sol/sec with ZEC, and 660H/sec with XMR.

