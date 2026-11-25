Sources within the supply chain claim that NVIDIA has confirmed to its partners that it will reduce the supply of gaming GPUs by between 20% and 30% in the fourth quarter of this year. Supply was already very limited before this new adjustment, which has caused GeForce RTX 50 prices to rise even further.

If NVIDIA really decides to reduce gaming GPU supply by as much as 30%, GeForce RTX 50 prices could skyrocket once again, potentially reaching crazy levels.

Black Friday 2026 Could Be a Good Time to Buy a Graphics Card

Another problem is that even entry-level graphics cards, such as the GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti, would not escape these price increases, as they already have very high prices.

Given this information, along with the poor market forecasts for 2027 due to the memory shortage, which could get even worse, the most sensible option seems to be taking advantage of the deals available during this final Black Friday 2026 campaign and buying whatever we need if we find it at a reasonable price. If we wait, prices could rise again, and in the case of GeForce RTX 50 graphics cards, this increase could reach 30%.

As more information becomes available, we’ll make sure to let you guys know here at eTeknix.

In other news, Jensen Huang has been reinstated as NVIDIA CEO following a unanimous board vote, with Colette Kress returning to her role as CFO.