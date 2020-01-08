NVIDIA Prepare the GeForce 2060 KO as a 5600 XT Response

Earlier this week AMD finally confirmed the upcoming launch of their brand new Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card. Now, while we still don’t exactly know how this is going to ‘stack-up’ in direct comparison to Nvidia, it seems that Team Green already has a response on the way.

In a report via TechPowerUp, images from EVGA are seemingly confirming that another 2060 graphics card is set to be launched. Specifically, the Nvidia GeForce 2060 ‘KO’.

Nvidia 2060 KO Graphics Card

At the time of writing, not much is known about the performance specifications of this brand new graphics card. One thing, however, is abundantly clear. With an expected price of $299, this is being released to go directly toe-to-toe with AMD’s latest 5600 XT.

Will the 2060 KO be better? Well, it will have the RTX features and, unlike many prior Nvidia graphics cards, it does appear that this one is being produced to specifically meet that budget requirement.

The Nvidia 2060 KO could be the truly best ‘bang for buck’ card in the GPU market. Well, at least for the early part of 2020.

What Do We Think?

Truthfully? If this can outperform the 5600 XT, then AMD might have another graphics card that’s going to be practically dead (or at least redundant) on launch. I am, of course, referring to the prior 5500 XT that was, I think many would agree, overpriced. At least based on the performance it gave.

With the Nvidia 2060 KO expected to launch on January 13th (yes, just 5 days from now) it’s also going to ‘get out the doors’ a lot quicker than AMD’s 5600 XT. As such, I wonder if the name ‘KO’ has significance beyond sounding rather snappy. Is Nvidia planning to KO AMD’s budget market here?…

All in all, this might be one of the smartest short-term moves Nvidia has made in years! I mean, I’m genuinely in the market for a new GPU and this definitely has my attention!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!