Nvidia Release 418.91 Driver Improving DLSS & Ray Tracing

Nvidia 418.91 WHQL Driver

If you are the proud owner of a Nvidia 20XX series graphics card, you’ve probably been experimenting a little with the games that allow you to utilise features such as DLSS and ray tracing. As these are exclusive to the 20XX range, it did form one of the biggest promotional pushes for the series.

To date, however, I don’t think it’s unfair to say that the experience given has been a bit of a mixed bag. Fortunately, updates have come (to both games and the Nvidia drivers) which have given significant improvements. In a report via Nvidia, however, the latest 418.91 WHQL drivers have now been released with a specific focus on improving both DLSS and ray tracing performance.

What Can We Expect?

As well as providing additional support to these key features, that isn’t the only thing provided with the update. In addition to this, pre-release support has been added for when Anthem releases on February 22nd. Other key changes include;

[Battlefield 1]: Lines appear in the terrain with NVIDIA Control Panel anisotropic filtering override enabled.[1969966]

[GeForce RTX 20 series]: Event ID 14 error appears in event viewer logs when Digital Vibrance setting is changed. [2488424]

You can read the full update notes via the link here!

Where Can I Download It?

If you already have the GeForce Experience program installed, you should be prompted via that to make the update. In the unlikely event that you are not, however, you can download the latest driver manually via the link here! – Hopefully, as above, this should provide a nice little performance boost to try and get the most out of your graphics card.

Give it a try and let us know in the comments if your DLSS/ray tracing experience gets better!