Nvidia Release Hotfix Driver To Correct Forza Horizon 4 Issues

Nvidia Hotfix 430.97

A few days ago Nvidia released their latest GeForce update and while it has mostly gone smoothly, it seems to have caused some very significant issues for Forza Horizon 4.

Through a quirk of the update, players were reporting that after applying the new driver, the game would consistently crash if you were to drive your car in a tunnel. While Forza Horizon 4 isn’t exactly jammed full of tunnels, it’s still clearly quite a significant issue!

Well, the good news is that following the release of a hotfix, users can now correct the error!

Forza Horizon 4

As part of the hotfix, Nvidia has confirmed that the following issues have now been corrected:

Forza Horizon 4: Game may crash when driving through tunnels

Code 43 error when installing driver 430.64 on Windows 10 May 2019 Update system with Intel Sandy Bridge CPU

While this issue has caused gamers a few headaches, it is at least nice to see Nvidia acting quickly, albeit there is no explanation for what caused the crashes (system, not car) to occur.

Where Can I Download It?

As this is a hotfix, it may not necessarily automatically appear if you check for updates via the GeForce Experience application. It is, of course, still well worth checking as it’s the easiest way to get the update applied.

If it isn’t turning up for you, however, you can download the update manually via the link here!

What do you think? Have you had any problems since the last Nvidia driver update? – Let us know in the comments!