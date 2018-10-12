Nvidia Release RTX Moon Landing Demo Video

Next year will mark the 50th anniversary since man first stepped foot on the moon. Well, that is, of course, assuming that you believed it really happened. Incidentally, if you think it didn’t, you’re an idiot. It’s not just me saying that either! It seems that Nvidia wants to prove you nay-sayers wrong as well. As part of the latest showcase of their RTX ray tracing technology, Nvidia has released a video created based on the famous 1969 moon landing.

What Do They Say About It?

Nvidia has said: “It’s been almost fifty years since the Apollo 11 moon landing, and the controversy of its staging followed it for many decades after. Four years ago, using our Maxwell GPU technology, NVIDIA addressed the controversy by showing how it would have been impossible to stage.”

What Do We Think?

Nvidia’s RTX technology is clearly very impressive indeed. This latest tech demo also shows the potential this can have, not just in games, but in video as a whole. It should be noted that these tech demos are not entirely current valid technology. For example, it’s pretty clear that RTX is restricted to 1080p resolutions at the moment with higher solutions (such as 4k) still a long way off.

Either way though, it’s still pretty amazing to see this in action!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!