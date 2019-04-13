Nvidia Release Tech Demos For RTX Gaming On GTX Platforms

Nvidia RTX Tech Demos Released

With the release of the latest Nvidia GeForce Experience graphics update, owners of certain non-RTX cards have been able to gain access to what is essentially RTX features via Windows DXR.

Offering owners of both the 16XX and 10XX series the opportunity to experience ray tracing, the common belief is that Nvidia may have done this to simply highlight now only true RTX cards from the 20XX range can really pull it off with it’s Turing architecture.

If you did, however, want to give it a try, then there is good news! Nvidia has just released the 3 major tech demos used during the promotional advertising for the 20XX series.

What Demos Have Been Released?

The demos released include 3 of the most commonly used releases to highlight the potential of the RTX ray tracing abilities. This includes; Star Wars RTX, Atomic Heart and Justice.

With the release of the demos, any owner of the 16XX or 10XX systems can check out ray tracing. Don’t, however, expect a fantastic performance as this will be entirely rendered via software. This, rather than the hardware provided in the 20XX series.

Where Can I Try Them Out?

As above, you must own a Nvidia 10XX or 16XX graphics card, but if you do want to give it a try, here are some links for you!

Star Wars RTX – Download Link!

Atomic Heart RTX Demo – Download Link!

Justice RTX Demo – Download Link!

We’d love to hear your experiences of using these demos so drop us a message in the comments to let us know how you got along!