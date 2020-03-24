NVIDIA Releases 445.75 Game Ready Drivers with DLSS 2.0

Nvidia has just launched its latest graphic card driver update and while it does include many game-ready optimizations for upcoming launches, there is something far more exciting about it! Namely, with the release of DLSS 2.0, owners of 20XX graphics cards can expect to see (if Nvidia is correct) some pretty hefty performance gains! Well, on compatible games at least.

NVIDIA 445.75 Driver with DLSS 2.0

So, what is DLSS? Well, in very basic terms it’s a neat little trick that Nvidia applied with their 20XX range of graphics cards. What it essentially does is render graphics at a lower resolution then, via the use of some very clever AI, upscales it. It’s basically a means of getting graphics to run faster by reducing the overall workload. Think along the lines of working smart, not hard!

With the release of their 2.0 version, however, Nvidia seems pretty confident that they’ve found a means of significantly improving this system so that people should be able to effectively push their supported DLSS games (graphically) even harder.

It should be noted, however, that at the time of writing, only 4 games currently support DLSS 2.0. Expect this to increase in the coming weeks and months though.

Control

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Deliver Us The Moon

Update Notes

Game Ready For Half-Life: Alyx

Half-Life: Alyx is Valve’s much-anticipated return to the famed Half-Life series. It’s the story of an impossible fight against a vicious alien race known as the Combine, set after the events of Half-Life, but before Gordon Freeman’s return in Half-Life 2. And it’s only available in Virtual Reality, where Valve can employ new, immersive gameplay, and interactive environmental storytelling where the player is a direct participant.

Game Ready For NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 In Control & MechWarrior 5

Today, we’ve officially released NVIDIA DLSS 2.0, a big leap in AI rendering that uses Tensor Cores on GeForce RTX GPUs to accelerate performance. DLSS 2.0 does this while retaining -and in some cases improving- picture quality and sharpness.

Game Ready For Resident Evil 3 & Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Our new Game Ready Driver also includes support for the Resident Evil 3 remake, launching April 3rd; its demo, which is out now; and its online Resident Evil Resistance multiplayer open beta, launching March 27th.

Application Profiles

Added or updated the following SLI profiles for NVIDIA Turing GPUs:

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN

Blacksad: Under the Skin

Blair Witch

Close to the Sun

Hell Let Loose

Journey To The Savage Planet

Monster Energy Supercross 3

MotoGP 19

MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame

eFootball PES 2020

World War 3

Where Can I Grab my Copy?

Presuming you already have Nvidia GeForce Experience installed on your PC, a quick check should prompt you to download the latest version of the drivers. Albeit, somewhat unusually, this update will require a restart of your PC to be fully implemented.

Alternatively, if it doesn’t ask you to update, you can manually check out and download them via the link here!

What Do We Think?

Although we fully intend to do some testing of this ourselves, the initial figures released by Nvidia suggest that DLSS 2.0 will provide some pretty impressive performance gains. As such, if you do own a 20XX GPU, updating seems to make more than a little sense. It could, after all, be effectively a free (and potentially big) performance boost for your gaming experience!

