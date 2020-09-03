Nvidia Releases 4K Doom Eternal Footage Running on the 3080

With the launch of Nvidia’s 30XX graphics cards, while we certainly know that they sound good on paper, it’s still more than a little unknown exactly how well those insanely high numbers would translate into actual gaming performance.

Well, following a video released on Nvidia’s official YouTube channel, while not exactly providing masses of details, we can at least get an idea of how their GeForce RTX 3080 handles Doom Eternal in 4K and on its maximum graphical settings!

Nvidia 3080 Running Doom Eternal

Citing it as the first official gameplay footage released to the public, Nvidia has confirmed that the video clip above shows Doom Eternal running at 4K resolution while utilizing the games highest graphical settings. Now, in fairness, Doom Eternal isn’t exactly a powerhouse in terms of graphics, but the fact that this is consistently pulling over 100FPS in 4K resolution is exceptionally impressive and more than indicative of just how good a GPU the RTX 3080 is!

Just the Beginning…

While this video is, in itself, exceptionally impressive, expect Nvidia to release more gameplay footage over the next couple of weeks leading up the September 17th release date for the 3080 and 3090 graphics cards. Is it just me though, or is the most impressive aspect of this video the fact that Nvidia actually found someone capable of playing the game to a pretty decent standard?…

What do you think? Are you impressed with this performance? Planning on getting an Nvidia 30XX graphics card? if so, which one? – Let us know in the comments!