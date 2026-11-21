Nvidia has officially released the new Game Ready 621.35 HotFix driver, an update designed to fix an annoying bug affecting several users’ computers, where the SSD was experiencing excessive writes for no reason.

The main problem was that recent driver versions were causing excessive writes to SSDs, which affected the lifespan of these drives, as all of them have a limited number of write cycles.

Game Ready 621.35

NVIDIA GeForce Hotfix Driver v621.35 is now available. This update resolves the following:



✅Excessive writes to file nvlog.nvlgstg may occur in background



Click below to learn more: ⤵️https://t.co/1oI8isbzD9



Download from: https://t.co/AHyk9uLTHY — NVIDIA Customer Care (@nvidiacc) November 20, 2026

The error was caused by a background process that repeatedly wrote data to the nvlog.nvlgstg file. This issue was specifically detected in driver versions 621.14 and 621.24, where some users recorded up to 30GB of unnecessary data for every hour of PC use, a very high amount for what was simply a log file.

Under error reference 7116722, this new version is available for Windows 10 and Windows 11, offering a solution to this wear on SSDs.

The company clarified in its release notes that the package is based on the latest Game Ready version, although it never specified whether this was happening on all computers or only under certain circumstances. Therefore, if you are using either of the two previous Game Ready drivers, you should check these writes in Task Manager.

The company also explained that these temporary patches receive shorter testing and are considered beta drivers. Therefore, installing them is completely optional until the next official and final drivers arrive, which usually come with WHQL certification.

It is worth noting that Nvidia was not the only company affected by this type of issue, as AMD also had to release a similar patch to fix a problem with SSDs under Windows.