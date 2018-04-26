Nvidia Releases GeForce 397.31 WHQL Driver with Vulkan 1.1 Support

/ 2 hours ago

GeForce

GeForce 397.31 WHQL Driver now available.

Nvidia has just released a new driver for its GeForce graphics cards. What makes this particular driver special is that it offers complete support for the for the Vulkan 1.1 API. Moreover, the driver passed the Vulkan Conformance Test Suite (CTS) version 1.1.0.3 with flying colors. This means that it is able to ensure an ideal gaming experience in titles such as Battletech and Frostpunk. Another interesting feature is a developer preview for NVIDIA RTX ray tracing technology in DirectX 12. This tech is compatible with Microsoft DirectX Raytracing (DXR) API on NVIDIA Volta GPUs.

DirectX Raytracing.

Obviously, before they can create DirectX Raytracing applications, developers will need to get their hands on a Volta GPU. They will also rely on Windows 10 RS4 and Microsoft’s DXR developer package, which includes DXR-enabled D3D runtimes, and an HLSL compiler. Below you will find the complete release notes for this new Nvidia GeForce driver. If you want to download the driver, you can do so right here.

New Features

  • NVIDIA RTXTM Technology
    Developer preview for NVIDIA RTX ray tracing technology for DirectX 12. NVIDIA RTX supports the Microsoft DirectX Raytracing (DXR) API on NVIDIA Volta GPUs.
    In order to get started with developing DirectX Raytracing applications accelerated by RTX, you’ll need the following:
    • NVIDIA Volta GPU
    • NVIDIA driver version 396 or higher
    • Windows 10 RS4
    • Microsoft’s DXR developer package, consisting of DXR-enabled D3D runtimes, HLSL compiler, and headers
  • Vulkan 1.1
    This driver release provides full support for the new Vulkan 1.1 API and passes the Vulkan Conformance Test Suite (CTS) version 1.1.0.3.
  • HD Audio
    This driver adds new sample rates 32 kHz, 88.2 kHz, and 176.4 kHz to the HDMI device for all GPUs
  • Display Driver Standalone Installer
    The stand-alone display driver installer now removes extracted files after installing the driver, leaving a smaller footprint on the hard drive.
  • Display Driver Libraries
    Added new libraries (nvdlist.dll and nvdlistx.dll) to support Optimus and MSHybrid notebooks.
  • NVDECODE API
    Added a new API that lets the client reconfigure the decoder resolution and other post-processing parameters (such as the display resolution, cropping rectangle, and aspect ratio of the decoded frame) without having to destroy and recreate the decoder instance. This API is useful in scenarios where the decoder instance initialization time takes up a significant portion of the overall decode execution time; for example, in back-to-back decoding of multiple short clips of different resolutions. The new API will be included in Video Codec SDK 8.2, which is expected to release in late Q2 2018.

Added or updated the following SLI profiles:

  • Descenders
  • Frostpunk
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2
  • Far Cry 5

3D Vision Profiles
Added or updated the following 3D Vision profiles:

  • Descenders – Good
  • EVE Valkyrie – Warzone – Good
Topics: ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja