Nvidia Releases GeForce 397.31 WHQL Driver with Vulkan 1.1 Support

GeForce 397.31 WHQL Driver now available.

Nvidia has just released a new driver for its GeForce graphics cards. What makes this particular driver special is that it offers complete support for the for the Vulkan 1.1 API. Moreover, the driver passed the Vulkan Conformance Test Suite (CTS) version 1.1.0.3 with flying colors. This means that it is able to ensure an ideal gaming experience in titles such as Battletech and Frostpunk. Another interesting feature is a developer preview for NVIDIA RTX ray tracing technology in DirectX 12. This tech is compatible with Microsoft DirectX Raytracing (DXR) API on NVIDIA Volta GPUs.

DirectX Raytracing.

Obviously, before they can create DirectX Raytracing applications, developers will need to get their hands on a Volta GPU. They will also rely on Windows 10 RS4 and Microsoft’s DXR developer package, which includes DXR-enabled D3D runtimes, and an HLSL compiler. Below you will find the complete release notes for this new Nvidia GeForce driver. If you want to download the driver, you can do so right here.