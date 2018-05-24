NVIDIA Releases GeForce 397.93 WHQL Game Ready Drivers

New Game Ready Drivers

NVIDIA is rolling out a new set of GeForce drivers version 397.93. These come with WHQL certification and provide Game Ready optimizations for two new games. Specifically, it is for State of Decay 2 and for The Crew 2 Closed Beta. Users who qualify for the program will receive an invite in their e-mail around March 29th for that beta event. It lasts from May 31st to June 4th and will let players try it out on Ubisoft‘s Uplay service for the PC. If you are interested in this beta, check out the following link via Ubissoft.

State of Decay 2 on the other hand is for those who prefer shooting zombies to driving. It is more than just a post-apocalyptic game however, as it uses crafting, resource management, personality management and base management gameplay elements as well.

This latest set of GeForce 397.93 WHQL should provide the most optimal gameplay experience for these games. That includes support for GeForce experience features such as streaming, gameplay recording and more.

What Else is New in the GeForce 397.93 WHQL Driver Release?

This driver update also includes additional support for the latest version of CUDA 9.2. Plus, it adds SLI profiles for DRG initiative as well as Star Wars: Battlefront II. Finally allowing multi-GPU users to take advantage of their hardware in these games. As for 3D Vision players, this update also adds a 3D Vision Profile for The Crew 2, which comes with a “Good” rating. Although it is not quite “Excellent”, it means it is more than playable in stereoscopic 3D with a few amount of bugs.

The full release notes is available via this document on the NVIDIA GeForce website (PDF). To download the latest drivers, follow this link or launch the GeForce Experience program and click ‘driver update’.