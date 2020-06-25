Nvidia Releases GeForce Game Ready 451.48 WHQL GPU Drivers

Nvidia owners, it’s that time again! Yes, following the release of the Windows 10 May Update it seems that Nvidia is well-prepared with a new driver release (451.48 WHQL) that looks to give owners of their graphics cards the most optimal gaming experience on the latest operating system build as well as introducing a number of new improvements and optimizations!

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready 451.48 WHQL

In making the driver release announcement, Nvidia has said:

“Microsoft has recently released the DirectX 12 Ultimate graphics API alongside the Windows 10 May 2020 update, codifying GeForce RTX’s innovative technologies as the standard for multi-platform, next-gen games. With the release of today’s new GeForce Game Ready driver, DirectX 12 Ultimate and its features are fully supported on GeForce RTX GPUs on Windows 10 operating systems using version 2004 or newer. To download and install this new driver, simply fire up GeForce Experience and click the “Drivers” tab.”

New Optimal Game Support

As part of the latest update, Nvidia has also added a number of new titles to the supported list of ‘optimizable’ games. For those of you unaware, this is a feature within the ‘GeForce Experience’ app that looks to automatically determine what the best graphical settings will be for your PC. The new additions to that (already pretty substantial list) include:

Age of Empires III: Complete Collection

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

Deadside

Gears Tactics

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Monster Train

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4

Outer Wilds

Roblox

Shop Titans

Streets of Rage 4

Total Tank Simulator

Additional G-Sync Monitor Support

The good news surrounding the update doesn’t end there, however. Nvidia has also confirmed a whole batch of new or existing monitor designs that now fully support their G-Sync technology. A great way to ensure your framerate remains solid and perfect for your display!

Where Can I Download It?

So, presuming you’re going to make this update (which, by the sounds of the above, sounds more than worth it) you may need some help in how to do that. Well, if you already have the GeForce Experience app installed on your PC, a quick check of it should prompt you to update to the latest drivers. – Failing which, you can manually download them (as well as learn more information) via the link here!

What do you think? How often do you update your graphics card drivers? – Let us know in the comments!