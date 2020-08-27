Nvidia Releases GeForce RTX 30 Series Teaser Video

With the GeForce 30XX graphics cards not expected to be confirmed until September 1st, you would’ve been forgiven for thinking that Team Green’s management would’ve wanted to keep official announcements pretty quiet until that date. Well, in something of a moderately surprising release, Nvidia has posted a teaser video on their YouTube channel confirming a lot of details (but certainly not all) surrounding their new GPUs.

Nvidia 30XX Teaser Video

So, what do we learn from the video? Well, firstly we get confirmation that the Nvidia Founders Edition graphics card will have a 12-pin power connector. Albeit, it’s a design that will likely only be used on Nvidia’s own GPUs. Call me crazy, but I can’t see AIB partners being keen on utilizing this.

Secondly, we also know that the PCB will have that unique V shape we saw leak back in April/May this year.

What Do We Think?

To be honest, at this point it’s surprising to see so many of the rumors/leaks (which at the time had to be taken with a grain of salt) being nearly all proven to be correct. This is, quite frankly, a bit of a rare instance of the rumor mill largely having Nvidia’s number!

As is often the case with Nvidia though, the video does contain a lot of bloat. If you do have a spare 10 minutes and any interest in the upcoming 30XX GPUS though, it’s well worth a watch. It may not reveal anything mindblowing, but it’ll do as a teaser until September 1st.

What do you think? are you excited for Team Green’s new 30XX graphics cards? If so, which model do you currently have your eye on? – Let us know in the comments!

