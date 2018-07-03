Nvidia Has A Million Next Gen GPU’s Stockpiled For Launch

Nvidia Reported To Have A Million Next Generation Graphics Cards Stockpiled For Launch

The official announcement of Nvidia’s next generation of graphics cards is probably only weeks away. The rumour mill has already been hard at work suggesting what we can expect. This has especially been the case on the flagship 1180 GPU to which even the name itself has fallen under speculation.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, Nvidia at the very least seems ready for the launch. In the report, it is suggested that they have roughly one million cards stockpiled and ready for release.

Massive Levels Ready To Go!

While this sounds fantastic for consumers, this is likely not very good news for Nvidia. With cryptocurrency taking a pretty severe hit in the last 6 months, demand for GPU’s has fallen pretty dramatically. This has even led some to suggest that prices in the next month alone could drop around 20%. This isn’t exactly what Nvidia was hoping for ahead of its launch.

Don’t get me wrong, for someone who only dabbles in cryptocurrency I’d much rather see the Nvidia have 1180’s in mass abundance. If only for the reason that if they have loads of them, it likely means that the price will reflect that for the company. I should, however, at the same time note that I do not expect that card to be cheap on launch. It may, however, be a little more reasonable than we have seen in the past.

When Will Nvidia Announce The New GPU Range?

We have seen unconfirmed rumours suggesting that the new graphics card range will launch on September 28th. While the date does sound about right, we can not take this at face value alone. In that instance, the source was a bit sketchy to say the least and it wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen an exaggerated or even outright fake news story on Nvidia’s new GPU range.

For the moment, we’re all just waiting for their official announcement. The good news is though that I suspect we will not have much longer to wait.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!