NVIDIA Reveals Soul Calibur VI PC System Requirements

Soul Calibur VI Coming Soon to Windows PCs

Bandai Namco is following the release of Tekken 7 on the PC with another beloved 3D fighting game series, Soul Calibur. The sixth installment is a “return to form” with the classic characters returning rendered on the Unreal 4 engine. This is good news since it is not particularly taxing on a system to run. While of course, having crisp and excellent 60fps performance on mainstream-level builds.

This also allows room for some extra graphical enhancements with higher end graphics cards. Especially with NVIDIA partnering up with Bandai Namco to optimize the game. They have even prepared the following 4K gameplay video to showcase what to expect.

Can My System Run Soul Calibur VI?

NVIDIA is revealing the minimum and recommended requirements for users to run the game. For 1080p or lower, an Intel Core i3-4160 CPU is enough with a GTX 1050 GPU. Those with previous generation DX11 cards need a GTX 660 or GTX 750Ti equivalent to run it as well.

Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core Intel Core i3-4160 @ 3.60GHz or equivalent

Intel Core Intel Core i3-4160 @ 3.60GHz or equivalent GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (Legacy GPUs: GeForce GTX 660, 750 Ti, or equivalent)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (Legacy GPUs: GeForce GTX 660, 750 Ti, or equivalent) RAM: 6GB

6GB OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

Windows 7, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10 (64-bit versions) HDD: 60GB free space

60GB free space DirectX: Version 11

The recommended system requirements guarantees the 60fps on 1080p or 1440p. For this, Bandai Namco recommends at least a Core i5-4690 with a GeForce GTX 1060 GPU.

Recommended System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-4690 3.5 GHz or equivalent

Intel Core i5-4690 3.5 GHz or equivalent GPU: GeForce GTX 1060, or equivalent, or higher

GeForce GTX 1060, or equivalent, or higher RAM: 8GB

8GB OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

Windows 7, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10 (64-bit versions) HDD: 60GB free space

60GB free space DirectX: Version 11

What About AMD Video Cards?

For Radeon graphics cards, users need at least an RX 560 at the minimum to run the game. However, at least an RX 570 or RX 580 is necessary for smooth performance.