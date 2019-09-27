Nvidia Reveals the RTX Broadcast Engine for Streamers

With Twitchcon 2019 officially kicking off today, we can expect to see a number of companies vying to place their technology at the forefront of the streaming community. What we didn’t expect, however, was Nvidia to try and get in on the action! At least, not in terms of broadcasting tools beyond their general graphics card applications.

In announcing the RTX Broadcast Engine, however, Nvidia is looking to utilize the technology within their 20XX graphics cards to give streamers the ability to add some impressive performance, functions, and features to their broadcasts. You can check this out in the video below!

Nvidia RTX Broadcast Engine

So, what does it do? Well, as you might expect, it comes with a number of rather impressive features. Some of these include: the ability to automatically detect people and apply a ‘green screen’ effect, facial tracking with models available, and also the ability to apply ‘visual effects’ to the stream.

Nvidia says that they have achieved this by using “dedicated AI Tensor Cores” within their 20XX GPUs. Albeit it is as yet unclear as to what impact this will have on the overall graphics card performance.

When Is It Out?

At the time of writing, the software is only available to RTX Broadcast Engine SDKs. As such, there is no formal public release as of yet. It has, however, long been known that Nvidia has been working in conjunction with OBS and, as such, perhaps something is on the horizon soon. That being said, the recent acquisition of Streamlabs by Logitech may have an impact there.

We can, however, clearly expect to hear more over the coming days as TwitchCon 2019 runs!

What do you think? Are you impressed with this technology? – Let us know in the comments!