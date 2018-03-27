NVIDIA Rolls Out GeForce 391.35 WHQL Game Ready Drivers

NVIDIA Game Ready Drivers for Far Cry 5

NVIDIA is releasing a new driver set version 391.35 WHQL for GeForce video cards. This update brings Game Ready driver support for Ubisoft‘s Far Cry 5. The latest installment in the Far Cry series is set in the vast open world of Montana. So Game Ready drivers ensures that players are getting the most of whatever optimization is possible so far. Especially with plenty of objects and draw distances to render.

Aside from Far Cry 5, this update brings the latest Game Ready support for Kingdom Come: Deliverance, War Thunder, Black Desert Online, Metal Gear Survive, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite. Fornite also gets support for ShadowPlay Highlights in Battle Royale mode.

Furthermore, this driver update brings SLI profiles for WRC7 and GRIP. It also adds the following 3D Vision profiles:

Far Cry 5 -‘Not Recommended’

GRIP – ‘Excellent’

The Talos Principle – ‘Excellent’

What Known Issues Are Present in 391.35 WHQL?

Issues and updates:

Gears of War 4 may randomly crash

Doom (OpenGL) may crash on launch if HDR is enabled in Windows

Custom color settings reset on reboot in Windows 10 FCU -> Working with Microsoft on issue

Starcraft 2 shows black screen on exit on Kepler GPUs

Dragging some apps from monitor 1 connected to GPU to monitor 2 connected to different GPU may cause driver to crash

Where Can I Download These Drivers?

Simply head on to GeForce.com or follow this link to download the latest drivers. Users with GeForce experience can also update the driver from within the application.

