NVIDIA Rolls Out GeForce 398.11 WHQL GameReady Drivers

The Latest GameReady Driver Set from NVIDIA

NVIDIA is pushing out their latest WHQL release drivers which contain GameReady optimizations for two new games. Specifically, it is for Jurassic World Evolution and Vampyr. Bringing performance optimization and G-Sync HDR support as well.

What is Jurassic World Evolution?

Developer Frontier games (creators of Elite Dangerous and Planet Coaster) offers up Jurassic World Evolution for fans of the film. It is a park and construction management game which lets users create their own dinosaur sanctuary.

NVIDIA and Frontier games recommends at least a GTX 1060 for comfortable 1920 x 1080 gameplay. Although the actual minimum requirements calls for a GTX 1050 or a legacy GTX 660 at the least. NVIDIA actually has a guide on their website for optimizing the graphics on GeForce hardware for this game.

What is Vampyr?

From the creators of Life is Strange DONTNOD Entertainment comes Vampyr, a darkly atmospheric action RPG. It is set in 1918 London, featuring Dr. Jonathan Reid, a newly turned Vampyr. As a doctor, you must find a cure to save the city’s flu-ravaged citizens. As a Vampyr, you are cursed to feed on those you vowed to heal. Hence comes the inner conflict that you must struggle with besides the forces you combat outside.

Just like with Jurassic World Evolution, Vampyr requires a minimum of a GTX 1050 or a legacy GTX 660 GPU. However, a comfortable 1920 x 1080 60fps experience requires at least a GTX 1060 or GTX 970 video card.

NVIDIA also has a blog post for performance optimizing the system for this game available here.

Where Can I Download the Latest GeForce Drivers?

Simply go to this website and select the setup which applies to your system then download. If you have GeForce Experience installed, you can also install it directly using the software automatically.

The full release notes document is available for download here (PDF file).