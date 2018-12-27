Nvidia RTX 20 Mobile Series Leaked By Chinese Manufacturer

Nvidia RTX 20 Mobile Series

With CES 2019 literally just a couple weeks away, we are expecting some big news from Nvidia. In truth, however, we’re more expecting confirmation rather than anything surprising. For example, we suspect that Nvidia may use the event to formally announce their RTX 2060 graphics card. Their existence has, after all, hardly been a secret over the last month.

In a report via Videocardz though, it seems that one Chinese OEM has jumped the gun a little on the other big expectation. Following the publication of a new laptop design, the Nvidia 2080 M series (known as the MXM in the publication) has been exposed with more than a few details.

The Specifications

In terms of the performance, on the surface, the graphics card appears to be very impressive in its figures. It does, however, also provide some details surrounding the expected release of both a 2070 and 2060 variant. Yet more indication (despite Nvidia still yet to confirm it) that the RTX 2060 does exist!

What Do We Think?

While the reported specifications are impressive, we do, of course, take all of this with a pinch of salt. As was proven prior to the release of the desktop 20XX series, while Nvidia doesn’t spread misinformation, it doesn’t do anything to quell it. If rumours were, after all, confirmed or denied, it would make their reveals practically pointless.

What do you think? Are you impressed with the specifications? Planning to get a laptop with an RTX 20XX graphics card? – Let us know in the comments!