Nvidia RTX 2060 Pricing And Specification

Nvidia RTX 2060

The official announcement of the Nvidia RTX 2060 should be coming literally within the next week. Admittedly, while the actual existence of the card is still yet to be confirmed, there are masses of information already available surrounding it. In fairness, given the huge success that the 1060 graphics card saw, a 2060 version was almost a nailed-on guarantee.

In a report via Videocardz, however, a leaked specification has revealed not only the full product information but also the expected price and performance.

Performance!

Now, we should first note that we cannot verify any of these reported FPS scores. Early indications, however, suggest that the RTX 2060 may perform at something around the level of a 1070Ti. In itself, these figures are very impressive and certainly much better than many would have expected. That performance, however, does come with a price tag.

Price?

It is suggested that both Founders Edition and Custom models of the card will have an MSRP in the region of $350. When these actually hit shelves, we can, therefore, expect them to be around $400. The report does, however, indicate that this price may be achievable on launch. If so, it’s another factor that will make the card a very attractive proposition.

Ray Tracing

Although the report doesn’t give any specifics surrounding ray tracing, it is suggested that the Nvidia RTX 2060 will give a ‘passable’ experience. They are keen to highlight that this will likely be restricted to 1080p resolutions. That isn’t, however, going to come as anything of a surprise to most people with knowledge of the current 20XX range. In fact, the sheer ability of the 2060 to be a ray tracing capable card was something of a surprise.

The card is expected to come with a free copy of Battlefield V or Anthem. This, therefore, adds another (debatable) level of value to them.

We’re certainly not saying that this card will be a groundbreaker. It is, however, certainly ticking a lot of the right boxes. It is, perhaps, a little more expensive than we might have liked. For a clearly strong performer and entry-level way into the ray tracing market, however, it looks like Nvidia might be onto a winner here.

The Nvidia RTX 2060 is expected to be officially announced on the 7th of January with a full-release on the 15th.

What do you think? Are you interested in this graphics card? – Let us know in the comments!