Nvidia RTX 2070 Does Not Support NVLink

For many, myself included, the Nvidia RTX 2070 is looking to be a decent, less-expensive alternative to the £800+ 2080 models that Nvidia will be releasing next month. Following its announcement last night through, many people have noticed something unexpected about the card. Namely that it will not be supporting NVLink (the new system replacing SLI).

Images released by Videocardz would also seem to confirm this, so the question is, why?

Expense?

The argument Nvidia made with the 1060 GPUs lacking any SLI support that it would add too much to the cost of production. Given that the 1060 was a very popular model for its balance of performance, technology and price, that might make a little sense. Many, however, consider that its removal was a far more cynical move.

Why So Cynical

Although it could never be tested, many felt that 2 Nvidia 1060’s working in SLI would be more powerful than a single 1080 graphics card. That may have been true, but in fairness, I think there’s a logic to this that most are not appreciating.

Put simply, who is more likely to look to SLI/NVLink their graphics cards? The owner of the sub-top GPU who couldn’t quite afford the top of the range model or the guy/gal who has enough to but 2 x 2080’s without blinking. Yes, Nvidia might not want us to know if 2 Nvidia 2070’s could beat a 2080, the truth is though, I doubt it would matter all that much anyway.

What do you think? Surprised to see a lack of NVLink on the 2070? – Let us know in the comments!