Nvidia RTX 2080 Custom Liquid Cooler GPU Image Appears

We are getting closer and closer to the official announcement by Nvidia for their new series of graphics cards. On an almost daily basis now, fresh leaks are appearing confirming new rumours or indeed just straight facts about the line of GPU’s. Last week, however, saw what was the biggest to date with a confirmation of many facts including price, specification and range. Oh, and the fact that it’s almost guaranteed that they are called the 20XX now.

In a fresh leak via Videocardz, however, the first leaked image of a custom liquid cooled RTX 2080 has appeared online.

NVIDIA AIB Colorful

The custom liquid Nvidia RTX 2080 can be seen in the image above. While it isn’t particularly clear, it does give us an insight into one of the first images of the brand new flagship GPU which also includes a triple fan model as well. The display was part of the well-known custom design team NVIDIA AIB Colorful and is expected to release at some stage this month. You know, when Nvidia actually formally reveals the new line of GPU’s.

When Can We Expect The Formal Announcement

All indications are suggesting that Nvidia will formally reveal the 20XX range on the 20th of August. Yes, we are only a week away from our brand new graphics cards. Details released so far would suggest that they are going to be quite the step up from the 10XX series and if you were planning on getting a new GPU, it’s definitely worth hanging on just for a little longer.

What do you think? Are you planning on getting a 20XX GPU? Which model do you have your eye on? In addition, which GPU are you planning to upgrade from? – Let us know in the comments!