Nvidia RTX 2080/TI UK Prices – How Much Are They?

Nvidia RTX 2080/TI UK Prices

With the official reveal of the Nvidia RTX 20XX range last night, many people have already started looking towards getting their pre-order in place. This might be a little premature, particularly since we haven’t seen a single set of benchmark results yet. After being blown away by the ray tracing technology though, a lot of people just want one of these. It doesn’t matter who makes it!

Traditionally, the UK has always suffered through higher than usual prices. It’s complicated but put simply we always suffer more here in the UK than in the US. With many websites starting to list them online though, we take a look at some price comparisons to see exactly how much a Nvidia RTX card is going to set us back.

2080 Prices!

In terms of prices, at the moment, it seems that the Gigabyte RTX 2080 represents the least expensive price.

On two separate websites, the price of this GPU seems to be confirmed as around £715. Expensive, but not awful. This is, however, for the Windforce version of the card. The ‘Gaming’ version (which allows for better cooling and by proxy overclocking) is around £50 more expensive.

The first image is from Scan. As you can see, the Gigabyte RTX is by far and away the least expensive. In addition, they’re definitely a solid brand.

The 2nd comes from Overclockers and is largely consistent with the above. Again, Gigabyte is the least expensive, although the Palit and Gainward are not that much more. The Inno3D model price matches the Gigabyte.

2080TI Prices

In terms of the 2080TI, prices are clearly higher. Around £300 to be exact. We again though see Gigabyte offering the least expensive options.

As above, while Overclockers also have Gigabyte as the least expensive Nvidia RTX 2080TI, they have a few more alternative brands that are a bit close in price. For example, the Palit model is only £30 more expensive.

Which Should I Get?

If you have to absolutely get on the Nvidia RTX train, then Gigabytes Windforce card looks to be the best in terms of price. This isn’t, however, a reflection of value.

We will not know the value until we start seeing benchmarks produced. Hopefully, though, this will at least give you an idea as to where to start looking in terms of pricing.

What About the 2070?

Much to my chagrin, we have no 2070 prices as of yet. I really wish we did as its the card I have my eye on the most. Until then though, I guess we’ve got that 2080 to tempt us.

What do you think? Happy about the prices? – Let us know in the comments!