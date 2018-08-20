Nvidia RTX 20XX Series Officially Revealed On Nvidia Website

Nvidia RTX 20XX Prices Confirmed

We’re keeping this brief, as the news is hot, but the Nvidia website has just been updated to confirm the release of the new 20XX GPU’s as well as their price and anticipated release date.

GeForce RTX 2080TI – £1099

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 – £749

GeForce RTX 2070 – £569

In terms of these prices, we’re already predicting the 2070 to be the fan favourite of the series. In addition to the performance, it has the friendliest price.

Sadly, it seems that In dollar to pound comparisons, the Americans are getting the much better deal here.

The US prices will be $999, $649 and $499 respectively.

Early News But Big

This is big at the moment – As above, the Nvidia #BeForTheGame is currently underway at the time of writing and even Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia hasn’t got around to this yet.

Based on what’s been discussed so far, their website has revealed massively more than him so far. Just as well we’re checking all of our sources all the time!

If you want to watch the steam, it is live right now in the link below.

Watch live video from NVIDIA on www.twitch.tvRelease Date

The release date for the 20XX series of GPU’s will be on or around the 20th of September 2019. Yes, we’re just 1 month away from the release of their new range of graphics cards.

If the presentation is anything to go by, Turing is going to be a massive improvement on the previous Pascal architecture. In terms of ray-tracing it’s estimated to be 10-times better than that possible with the current 1080TI.

You can check out the official link here. – Rest Assured more will come shortly!