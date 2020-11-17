Official Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti Performance Benchmarks Leak

Officially speaking, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti doesn’t exist yet. By that, we mean that despite the colossally huge and ever-growing mountain of evidence to say that it does, Nvidia has still yet to formally confirm its launch. Put simply though, it’s real, it’s out there, it’s just not rubber-stamped yet!

Following a report via Videocardz, however, some pretty tasty information has just leaked online, and, if accurate and legitimate, it may give us our best insight yet as to what level of performance we can expect from this upcoming GPU.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

Although we suggest that you take this with a grain of salt, the below benchmarking charts have reportedly come directly from Nvidia. Albeit, we daresay that if that is true, they didn’t intend for this information to become public knowledge yet. As above, they still haven’t even officially confirmed that this graphics card exists yet!

In terms of the information provided, however, it seems pretty clear that in terms of comparative performance, even the relatively humble GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will have the beating of the 2080 Super. A pretty substantial claim and, pending the announcement of a price tag, one that would undoubtedly make this graphics card a very tempting proposition to many!

When Will We Know More?

Although this is entirely rumor, Nvidia is expected to confirm the launch of the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti at some point within the next 2-4 weeks and in terms of its price tag, we’re honestly left guessing at this point. Albeit, if you were to try and pin us down to a figure, we’d expect (or hope) something in the region of $350-£400. A price that would set up the standard 3060 and even the rumored 3050 Ti to sit around the $280-$350 area.

Will they be worth it though? Well, these benchmark figures certain might raise some eye-brows, but we’ll let you know for sure as soon as we’ve got them strapped onto our test bench!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!