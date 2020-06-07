Nvidia RTX 3080 Specifications Leak?

It’s certainly been a busy few weeks for news surrounding Nvidia’s upcoming 3XXX series of graphics cards. Particularly yesterday when we saw some rather unusual images claiming to be from at least one of the proposed 3080 GPU designs.

Following a post by Twitter user “kopite7kimi“, however, speculation surrounding the 3080 may have been taken to a whole new level as the full specifications for the graphics card may have just been leaked.

Nvidia 3080 Specifications

Based on the leak (which you can check out below) it is being suggested that the Nvidia RTX 3080 will feature a GA102-200 chip design that will include 4352 CUDA Cores and 10GB of VRAM. If this is accurate, then we can likely expect the graphics card to operate at a minimum of 15 TFlops and probably much higher.

While it might be easy to just write this ‘leak’ off as idle speculation (such things can, of course, be easily speculated/faked), “kopite7kimi” has proven to be alarmingly accurate with their prior announcements and, as such, it does warrant some attention.

RTX3080, GA102-200, 4352 CUDA, 10GB VRAM. I hope so. https://t.co/IbFO8VzfIU — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) June 6, 2020

What Do We Think?

Given that the next-gen consoles are expected to feature around 12 TFLOPS of graphical power, it seems likely that these specifications may be either entirely accurate or, at the very least, a very solid indication of what we can expect. Nvidia is, after all, going to be keen to keep their desktop GPUs superior to their console counterparts.

In direct comparison, however, this would suggest that performance gains when compared to the existing 2080 may be as much as 50% greater. A technological leap arguably not seen since the 980 ti/1080 ti. As for whether this is correct though, well, with Nvidia expected to launch their 3XXX graphics cards around August/September, we don’t have long to wait before we find out!

