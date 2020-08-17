Nvidia RTX 3080 Spotted With a 2.1GHz Clock Speed

On September 1st, Nvidia is formally expected to confirm the launch of its new 30XX graphics cards. A reveal that will likely be starting with the 3080, 3080 Ti, and the somewhat usual 3090. While we are, of course, all expecting big things from Team Green, it is still pretty much entirely open to speculation as to how powerful they are going to be.

Following a report via Videocardz, however, one piece of information has apparently leaked out surrounding the Nvidia 3080 and, if correct, it’s going to have a pretty hefty clock speed!

Nvidia RTX 3080

Based on the information provided, it suggests that the Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card (not the Ti) will feature a GPU boost clock speed of 2.1GHz. A figure that will have it roughly 300MHz faster than the current-gen 2080 models while likely still sharing a pretty similar base clock speed (1.7GHz).

The reveals do not, however, end there! The specifications also (apparently) confirm that at least one model (with 3 memory variants expected) will be released with a 10GB VRAM capacity.

What Do We Think?

While this is all very interesting information, I daresay many may be a little concerned that the boost clock speed is only 300MHz faster. It should be noted, however, that GPU clock speeds are somewhat different to CPU clock speeds with apparently smaller incriments often representing much bigger performance margins.

Just how good will this graphics card truly be though? Well, all going well, we’ll find out in exactly 2 weeks time!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!