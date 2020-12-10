Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Listed in HP OEM Driver Update

With a good number of the Nvidia GeForce 30XX graphics cards already released, (albeit, given the woefully poor availability, we do use that term loosely), while there is currently a very decent range to choose from, it shouldn’t be forgotten that more GPUs from the 30XX series are definitely on the way! – Of the ones released so far, however, the most notable omission is undoubtedly the ‘3080 Ti’. A graphics card that has, historically speaking, always represented something of a flagship design.

So, where is it? – Well, the short version is that we’re not entirely sure. Following a report via Videocardz, however, and not that we particularly needed it based on a lot of prior information, but further confirmation has been made that the 3080 Ti is definitely in the works!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

Following the latest update to the HP OEM drivers, a dig through the code has found a very specific reference made to the Nvidia 3080 Ti. More so, we can also see that the equally unconfirmed 3050 is also mentioned here. This certainly shouldn’t be taken as gospel that a release is imminent, but with them both being now officially on this list, it does at least add to the growing mountain of evidence that ‘samples’ are out there and, more specifically, all we’re waiting on (probably) is for Nvidia to give the launch of these respective GPUs their green light!

What Do We Think?

With the release of the 3090, something more than a little unique based on prior GPU series, there is clearly a lot of curiosity surrounding what specifications we can expect from the 3080 Ti. One of the most popular theories is that while it will largely be very similar (in terms of CUDA cores and clock speeds etc.), the main crux between them will be that the 3080 Ti will utilize 20GB of VRAM rather than the 24GB used in the 3090. In other words, memory may be where Nvidia chooses to go to make this better than the 3080, but not quite as good as the 3090.

As for when it will be released though? Well, my guess is that the 3080 Ti will be launched around the end of January with a release set for late-February early March. As above though, that is just a guess – Until Jensen Huang hits that stage, we won’t know for sure!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!