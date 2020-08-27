Nvidia RTX 3090 Reported to Feature 24GB of VRAM

With Nvidia expected to debut their new 30XX graphics cards on September 1st, we have to admit that in terms of news, things seemed to have massively ramped up over the last 24-hours with news, rumors, and speculation coming from everywhere. Even Nvidia themselves! If you do, therefore, want to do a little catching up, you can check out the link here!

Following a report via Videocardz, however, we do have some very interesting news regarding the VRAM that will be offered with Team Green’s next-gen GPUs. Specifically, we have ‘confirmation’ (apparently coming directly from AIB partner sources) that the still somewhat mysterious 3090 will feature a whoppingly huge 24GB of VRAM.

Nvidia 3090 and 3080 VRAM Specs!

Starting with the Nvidia 3090, it has been suggested that this GPU will feature 24GB of GDDR6X memory. In addition, it is suspected to operate with around 5248 Cuda cores and a 382-bit memory bus. In regards to the 3080, this will have 10GB (GDDR6X), 4352 Cuda cores, and 320-bit memory. Sadly, no details are yet known about Nvidia’s other GPUs and, perhaps surprisingly, there is no mention of the 3080 Ti. A graphics card that has, to date, largely been relatively quiet in terms of news/speculation. Almost so much that you might think the 3090 may be the ‘new’ 3080 Ti.

We should note that these details should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing is, after all, confirmed until Nvidia says so. The source does, however, seem pretty adamant that the VRAM sizes are definitely correct.

What Do We Think?

Back in early August, we did a report on rumors that the top-spec Nvidia graphics cards (the 3080, Ti, and 3090) would be sold with three different VRAM size options. It seems, however, that while the general gist of the information may have been correct, it’s application/understanding possibly got a little muddled up.

If the Nvidia RTX 3090 does feature 24GB of memory, however, this is surely going to make it an absolute monster of a graphics card. Potentially the most mind-blowing since the (still mighty powerful) 1080 Ti. With less than a week to go until we get confirmation direct from Nvidia, however, this has certainly spiced things up more than a little!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!