Nvidia RTX 3090/RTX 3080 Specifications Leak

/ 1 hour ago
nvidia logo mds

With Nvidia formally expected to confirm the launch of its new 30XX graphics cards on September 1st, as you might expect, the rumor/speculation mill has been more than a little busy over the last few weeks. With the release coming ever closer, however, we have been surprised at how accurate (or at least consistent) the vast majority of information has proven to be so far.

Well, following a report via Videocardz, we have a big one here. Although pending confirmation, we may have our full-specifications for the Nvidia 3090 and 3080 GPUs!

Nvidia 3090/3080 Specifications

With the information reportedly coming from insider sources (likely an undisclosed AIB partner) it is exceptionally detailed and, from what we can tell, it does appear to be pretty legitimate.

So, based on it, while there is clearly a lot to digest, some of the most standout pieces of information is undoubtedly surrounding the node design (which is indeed 7nm) and the fact that the 3090 will come with a colossally huge 24GB of VRAM. The 3080, incidentally, will still have a more than beefy 10GB!

Nvidia RTX 3090/RTX 3080 Specifications Leak 1

What Do We Think?

With the official launch expected on September 1st, we do, of course, advice more than a little caution in taking these specifications entirely as gospel. As we have said many times in the past, Nvidia absolutely loves misinformation when it comes to new product launches.

With not much longer to go, however, we’re pretty confident that this new range of GPUs is going to be pretty amazing. Let’s just hope they don’t cost a kidney because we suspect they ain’t going to be cheap!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

nvidia 3080 fan render
