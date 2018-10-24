Nvidia RTX Rollout Faces More Windows 10 Update Woes

It’s been well over a month now since the Nvidia RTX technology landed with the release of the 2080 graphics cards. There has, however, seem one slight problem. With the technology being out, we’ve had more than a few delays in seeing it’s full (and true) utilisation.

The major issue has been that the full rollout of the Ray Tracing technology has been waiting for Microsoft to update Windows 10. Specifically, DirectX to bring full support for it.

With this expected to come in the October update, issues around the initial release prompted Microsoft to delay it. In a report via PCGamesN, however, despite it being known as the ‘October Update’ it seems that further issues discovered might mean that it is delayed further. This by proxy will cause more delays on the RTX rollout.

Windows 10 Update Issues

When the October Update was initially released, many users found that it was deleting many of their personal files. Well, whole directories in fact. Following Microsoft putting a temporary halt on the update, a test version was released earlier this week.

It seems, however, that preview builds of the modified update have been found to also contain several bugs. As such, the chances of the October Update being released in October are looking increasingly slim. While this might not mean much to most, for those who own 20XX cards, this is undoubtedly going to be a rather frustrating wait!

What do you think? Are you waiting for the Windows 10 update? – Let us know in the comments!