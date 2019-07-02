RTX Super

The new Nvidia RTX Super cards are here at last. While they’re no doubt launching as a direct attack to maul the upcoming RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT cards from AMD, that’s just how market competition works folks. We already know that Nvidia has dominated the enthusiast market for many years now. However, the battle for mid-range and high-end supremacy rages on between the red and green teams.

What Are Super?

The RTX Super cards come in three variants right now. The RTX 2060 Super, RTX 2070 Super, and the RTX 2080 Super. They’re the fastest versions of each class of card, sitting somewhere between the original RTX card release, as well as the model above. So the RTX 2060 Super is faster than the RTX 2060, but not quite as fast as the RTX 2070; but certainly somewhere in between. You can see this in the specifications below.

Performance

As you might expect, the cards are going to be pretty fast. What we’re waiting to see is how they fit in between Nvidia reference cards and the already tightly tuned aftermarket cards from the likes of ASUS, AORUS, MSI, etc. We already saw impressive leaks showing them pushing good figures in FFXV. We’ll update you as we have more benchmarks, of course. It’ll be interesting to see how each brand has tweaked each Super card to its own performance standards too.

How Much Does Super Cost?

While we expect retailers to get into a heated battle over these cards right off the bat, we do know the MSRP. A stock RTX 2060 is around $349, but another $50 premium for the Super-variant. The RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Supers will be $499 and $699 respectively.

RTX 2060 Super – $399

RTX 2070 Super – $499

RTX 2080 Super – $699

Retail Links

You should be able to find RTX Super cards right now on Amazon here in the UK, or here for readers in the US. Again, we do expect there to be some retailer and regional variance in prices. Feel free to link any amazing deals in the comments section below.