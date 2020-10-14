Nvidia Rumored to Move Ampere to 7nm TSMC in 2021

It’s not exactly a secret that getting hold of an Nvidia 3090 or 3080 graphics card isn’t exactly easy at the moment. And with the launch of the 3070 and 3060 Ti expected within the next month, we’re not currently anticipating things getting any easier for those new GPUs either. It seems, however, that if you are holding fire on moving to this new graphics card range, it might ultimately prove to be to your benefit.

Why? Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, industry insiders are claiming that at some point in 2021, Nvidia will move at least some of it’s Ampere graphics cards over to a 7nm node design.

Nvidia to Move Ampere to 7nm?

As you may be aware, pretty much all of Nvidia’s current and upcoming graphics cards are based on an 8nm node design. It is, however, being suggested that Nvidia has struck a deal with TSMC (one of the world’s largely chipset foundries) to begin production of 7nm graphics cards at some point next year.

So, what will this mean? Well, truth be told, if this rumor is proven to be true, we’re not entirely certain. It will, however, undoubtedly make things more than a little messy if Nvidia doesn’t find a way to make the presumable ‘two’ variants distinctive from one another.

What Do We Think?

In order to attempt to keep this transition somewhat clear for consumers, the best theory we can put forward at the moment is that Nvidia may restrict these 7nm graphics card designs for only their top-tier designs such as the 3080 and 3090. With there currently not being any ‘Ti’ or ‘Super’ variants announced for those, the most logical conclusion is that the 7nm design may be used for that.

Of course, this might just prove to be all smoke and no fire. Again, there is nothing to prove that this rumor is accurate. It will, however, be interesting to see what happens.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!