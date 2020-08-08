Nvidia Rumored to Unveil 30XX GPUs on September 9th

With the release of Nvidia’s next-generation of graphics cards seemingly not too far away, there has, of course, been plenty of speculation as to when they would be officially unveiled. Well, in a report via Videocardz, rumors are suggesting that Team Green will officially confirm (at least some of) it’s RTX 30XX graphics cards and possibly on September 9th.

Nvidia RTX 30XX

We should note that, at the time of writing, there is absolutely nothing to confirm this and, as such, you do have to take it with a grain of salt. With pretty much nobody expecting Nvidia to stick to its traditional August launch dates, however, while it is still a rumor, it’s one that does (generally) seem to feel about right.

You might’ve noticed, however, that we did hint above that the reveal would possibly not include all of their 30XX graphics cards. Well, in that regard, a growing theory suggests that the 30XX series will see a staggered launch with only the 3080 and 3080 Ti revealed (early September) and released (around late September).

What Do We Think?

If these graphics cards are set to be launched on September 9th, we can likely expect to start hearing some noise from Nvidia within the next 2-3 weeks. That being said though, the chances of these not being launched at some point this September is amazingly remote. So, in other words, if you have been looking forward to the release of the 30XX cards, the good news is that, all going well, you don’t have much longer to wait!

