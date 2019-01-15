Nvidia Say Game Steaming Will “Never” Kill Hardware Sales

Video Game Streaming

Over the last few years, we’ve seen a number of services pop-up offering people the opportunity to access a wide variety of video games. Rather than downloading them and playing them on a computer, however, the streaming services simply relay the information allowing hardware in another location to take on the workload.

This is a particularly ideal solution for those who have limited funds or less than impressive PCs. To date, we have already seen a number of companies offer services like this including most notably PlayStation Now.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has said that he doesn’t believe the service will ever overtake the hardware market. Additionally, he also believed that no matter how good it gets, it will never overtake the performance offered by straight-up hardware.

Somewhat Ironic

His comments come amongst a growth in the market. With Amazon reportedly set to enter with their own service, there are also a number of reports suggesting that a version of the next Microsoft console might be a streaming dedicated console. I do, however, find his comments somewhat ironic.

Why? Well, Nvidia does just happen to produce the Shield. Perhaps the best-known game streaming device.

What Do We Think?

Well, he’s probably right, albeit it would be an error to underestimate the market. Game streaming will, undoubtedly, form a part of the future. Why? Because it’s simply convenient. You have a library of games you can access immediately. All of which without the need for a high-powered PC, console or even the mere inconvenience of downloads.

Admittedly, the technology might not quite be there yet, but it is going to play a part in the future of gaming.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!