Nvidia Says GeForce RTX 2080 Is “Built To Overclock”

Overclocking is a very popular means of utilising your existing hardware in an attempt to squeeze a little extra performance out of it. Results can vary and it is certainly an art rather than a science. That being said though, as more PC owners get familiar with the potential gains on offer, it’s not uncommon to see many try and use overclocks on their CPU, RAM or GPU.

Of the three, and this is an arguable point, overclocking a GPU is quite straightforward. Well, depending on the software you use. With minimal effort, you can usually try it out with very little risk. In a report via VideoCardz, however, with the upcoming release of the new 2080 graphics card from Nvidia, the company has made it clear that it is, very specifically, “built to overclock”.

Good News For All Concerned!

Given that the Nvidia RTX 2080 has been built to overclock, this could be very good news for consumers. It’s no secret that many of the different brands of GPU generally tend to compete over who can get the most from the hardware/architecture provided. As such, if the card is particularly good for overclocking, this will create a lot of competition for who can get the best from it. Better still, as most of these companies like to leave a lot of ‘wiggle’ room. Largely to ensure their work is stable. As such it may also give home enthusiasts good opportunity to try and push this even further.

Cooler And Quieter!

In the images leaked, another shows that the operating noise and temperatures of the new 2080 cards should be significantly lower than seen in the 1080. It is believed that noise will be around 5% lower with temperatures something between 5c-20c cooler. In terms of graphics cards, anything above 5c is a massive margin of improvement.

We do, of course, only have a few days left before we get to start checking these out ourselves. So far though, the news is very encouraging!

What do you think? Planning on getting a 20XX GPU? – Let us know in the comments!