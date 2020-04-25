Nvidia says “GET AMPED” for Major Announcement on May 14

With the current issues surrounding the Coronavirus, it was more than a little confusing as to what Nvidia planned to do with GTC 2020. It seems, however, that following an official announcement on their website, they are 100% going ahead with a live-streamed keynote speech.

With Nvidia telling us to ‘get amped’ though, it seems that this is going to be a pretty major announcement. And that’s not, incidentally, the only clue to that fact either!

Nvidia To Announce Ampere?

The most logical conclusion from this post (specifically, the ‘get amped’) is that Team Green will be discussing or potentially revealing details of their new Ampere GPU architecture. A design that is (all but pending confirmation) expected to make its debut with the launch of their 3XXX graphics cards later this year.

You can check out the post via the link here!

What makes us think that this is going to be such a major announcement though? Well with Jensen Huang (Nvidia’s CEO) confirmed to be making the speech, it’s nearly always a solid guarantee that something big is set to be discussed! Put simply, when this man talks, it’s because Team Green is revealing something huge!

What Do We Think?

As part of the official announcement, Nvidia has said:

Huang will highlight the company’s latest innovations in AI, high-performance computing, data science, autonomous machines, healthcare, and graphics during the recorded keynote. Participants will be able to view the keynote on-demand at www.youtube.com/nvidia. Originally scheduled for March 23, the GTC 2020 keynote was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. NVIDIA moved the conference online, where the GTC Digital event has attracted more than 45,000 registered attendees who have participated in 300 recorded talks and dozens of instructor-led sessions. Announcements included in the keynote will be posted at nvidianews.nvidia.com.

With it set to go live on May 14th (at 1 pm GMT) we will, of course, be watching what Jensen has to say. If you can’t tune in for that though, don’t worry! We’ll be bringing you the news straight away. So have your popcorn at the ready!

What do you think? Are the 3XXX graphics cards going to be revealed? – Let us know in the comments!