Nvidia to Start RTX 30XX GPU Mass Production in August

It’s certainly been a busy couple of weeks for Nvidia news at, quite honestly, a time where most people would’ve expected things to be a little on the quiet side. It seems, however, that following the leak of images from the supposed RTX 3080 (and it’s unique cooling design) that the hype has officially started for their new 30XX series of graphics cards.

In a report via Videocardz, however, if you were wondering when they would be released, leaked information (that is essentially a roadmap) gives us a pretty solid idea as to what will happen when!

Nvidia RTX 30XX

In the image, which you can see above, it makes a lot of suggestions as to anticipated timelines for Nvidia and their 30XX graphics cards. Chief among which is that mass production should begin in August with a launch date (or event) scheduled for September.

Now, of course, ‘launch’ dates are never entirely indicative of when products are available for consumers. It does, however, seem pretty clear with this information that the new (and highly anticipated) GPUs should be available on or around the end of September.

What Do We Think?

At the risk of throwing a damp towel over the Nvidia RTX 30XX series, we should note that this information is not confirmed and, quite frankly, could very easily be faked or guessed at. It is, after all, well expected that Nvidia would launch their new graphics cards around September this year.

If mass production does begin in August, however, it’s a very solid indication that, despite the COVID-19 situation, things are still on track for Nvidia’s latest GPU range! The only mild downside might be the price as, from rumors we’ve heard, these new graphics cards aren’t going to come cheap (even by Nvidia standards)!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!