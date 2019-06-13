Nvidia Super Confirmed as a Full 20XX Refresh

Nvidia Super

Since it was teased by Nvidia earlier last month, one of the biggest talking points in the graphics card world at the moment is; what exactly is ‘Super’? – While most speculation has pointed towards it being some form of graphics card refresh of the 20XX series, the tease was vague enough to practically suggest anything.

Well, in a report via Videocardz, we may finally have our answer. ‘Super’ isn’t going to be a refresh of a graphics card… It’s going to be a refresh of the entire 20XX graphics card range!

Nvidia 20XX Range

With an announcement expected before the end of the month, sources believe that Nvidia is set to apply a completely new and separate refresh of the entire 20XX range of graphics cards providing a ‘Super’ alternative.

While specifics are not known, this is largely believed to have two notable differences; a slightly higher clock speed and higher cuda core count. Something that does seem to back up a leak we saw earlier this month.

What Do We Think?

It’s surprising to see Nvidia launch such a significant refresh of their 20XX models. Particularly since it’s only been around 6-8 months since these graphics cards hit the market in the first place! – One suspects that this may be a reaction to the upcoming AMD graphics card range and as such Nvidia may wish to just reassert their dominance.

Think about it though, we’re going to have standard cards, Ti variants and now ‘Supers’! – Well, pending confirmation which, as above, is expected before the end of this month.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!