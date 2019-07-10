Nvidia ‘Super’ GPU Shortages May Spark Huge Price Hikes

While the launch of the Nvidia ‘Super’ range of graphics cards has largely been accepted with wide praise, there are rumours circulating at the moment that there may be some significant issues in terms of stock levels. Put simply, retailers are struggling to get significant levels of ‘Super’ products on their shelves. Be it literally or virtually.

While some moderate price increases have already been noted, some concerning website listings may suggest that significant prices increases for the Nvidia ‘Super’ range may be on the horizon.

Nvidia ‘Super’ Graphics Card Prices

To test the theory, we have done a little searching around some of the UK’s biggest online PC hardware retailer websites and have landed on the Zotac GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER AMP Extreme 8GB Graphics Card as our ‘base’ price comparison model.

Firstly, it should be noted that despite initially launching for a price of around £500, practically every site has now applied a slight price increase of around £20-£30. This isn’t unusual as many sites offer promotions to try and win the initial business. Based on this, however, current retail prices indicate the following:

A hugely interesting factor, however, is that CCL is reporting that while they do not currently have any in stock (possibly confirming supply issues), a price of £649.98 may be set when they do go live again. Even in comparative terms, that’s obviously over £100 more than the market alternatives.

What Do We Think?

Now, this may just mean that CCL is simply the most expensive retailer. In fairness, we should note that when you visit the specific product page, there is no confirmed price. Being over £100 more expensive than your competition, however, is highly unusual.

It does create the rather grim prospect that when met with the rumoured low stock issues, retailers may starting to bump up prices to meet (or dare I say exploit) the demand.

We will keep an eye on this in the coming weeks, but the short version is that if you’re planning to buy a ‘Super’ graphics card, it may be in your interest to pull the trigger sooner rather than later.

What do you think? Are you planning to upgrade to the Nvidia ‘Super’ graphics card range? Have you noticed any price increases since the launch? – Let us know in the comments!