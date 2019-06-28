Nvidia ‘Super’ Graphics Card Prices Revealed

Nvidia ‘Super’

While the level of performance expected from the upcoming Nvidia ‘Super’ range of graphics cards is still widely up for debate, there is a factor that will probably be of far more interest to most of you. Namely, exactly how much these new GPUs are going to cost.

Pricing is a tricky factor here. There is, after all, already 20XX graphics cards released. As such, the ‘Super’ should (in theory) look to try and find a balance between these to make sure they are, after all, actually worth buying.

Well, in a leak via Videocardz, we have our prices and while some are great, others are not so.

Prices

So, we have our prices and reportedly coming directly from Nvidia, these seem pretty much nailed on. So, what do we think about well? Well, on the surface, they don’t appear too bad. There are, however, a number of factors that have to be considered.

Firstly, these are only MSRP prices. As such, when they hit the shelves we can probably expect something higher. Something pretty much already concluded as EVGA’s 2060 ‘Super’ will cost $499. That being said, however, I’m struggling to ascertain if ‘Super’ isn’t pricing itself out the market.

Comparative Performance

With the ‘Super’ range of graphics cards set to cost around 15-20% more than the ‘base’ models, one would hope that we’ll see an equal gain in terms of performance. That being said, however, for $400 MSRP for the 2060 ‘Super’ you are not a significant amount of money away from just getting a standard 2070. A card that, in theory, should out perform it!

The more I hear about ‘Super’ the more concerned I get. With just days until the first cards are released, however, we shouldn’t have long to find out if this is warranted!

What do you think? Are you planning on getting a Nvidia ‘Super’ graphics card? – Let us know in the comments!