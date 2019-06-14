Nvidia ‘Super’ Graphics Card Refresh May Launch Next Week

Nvidia ‘Super’ Refresh

Following the (99% certain) confirmation that the much-speculated Nvidia ‘Super’ was going to be a total refresh of the 20XX range of graphics cards, the only real question remaining is exactly when Nvidia was going to let the cat out of the bag.

In a report via Videocardz, however, there may be an answer to that question and the short answer is, a lot sooner than many might have been expecting!

Release Date?

To date, all the speculation has pointed towards the ‘Super’ graphics cards being set for release at some point in mid-July. There is, however, growing speculation that Nvidia will formally announce the upcoming range on June 21st.

There has even been some speculation as to what the founder edition cards may look like. The image below has been making the rounds across the internet. We are, however, entirely aware that Nvidia loves nothing more than misinformation.

What Do We Think?

While an improved range of 20XX graphics cards is certainly welcome, the range is more than a little unusual. It has, after all, only been around 7 months since many of the cards originally hit the market. As such, seeing an update on this scale, so soon after the initial release, is more than a little bizarre.

Then again, with AMD set to release their RX 5700 XT graphics card, we believe that this ‘refresh’ may primarily be intended to make that GPU more comparable with the 2060 rather than the 2070. Nvidia did, after all, refresh the 1060 several time just to keep it ahead of AMD’s 480 and 580.

With just a week to go, however, if this rumour is true, we don’t have long to wait to find out!

What do you think? Is your next graphics card going to be AMD or Nvidia? – Let us know in the comments!