Nvidia ‘Super’ is Coming – But it’s More Confusing Than Ever!

A little over a week ago, Nvidia teased the release of ‘Super’. With the release of the video, however, no one has since been entirely sure what this release may actually represent.

Most of the speculation has pointed towards this being the official name for the upcoming 20XX graphics card series refresh. There has, however, also been rumours pointing towards this being the long speculated Nvidia dual-screen laptop.

If you were looking for any sort of confirmation, however, the waters have only seemingly gotten murkier as the market doesn’t even seem able to decide when ‘Super’ is going to be officially unveiled.

Gamescom or E3

Many were expecting Nvidia to formally announce their 20XX graphics card refresh in around July 2019. This, to coincide with the release of the brand new AMD 5XXX series. In a report via Videocardz, however, rumours circulating on the Computex showroom floor are suggesting that while Nvidia will hold a closed-door meeting at E3, a formal announce shouldn’t be expected until Gamescom (which is held in August).

Despite all this though, there is still absolutely no confirmation that these graphics cards will be the ‘Super’ at all! There is even speculation that if ‘Super’ is the new refresh, Nvidia may be holding out until AMD confirms their Navi prices.

What Do We Think?

When my colleague originally wrote about the ‘Super’ teaser on our website, he had doubts as to whether this would form the name of the new graphics card range and honestly, I tend to agree.

He wasn’t convinced and frankly neither am I. We haven’t, after all, seen any prior refresh get any specifically different sort of branding and lord knows we saw enough iterations of their 1060 graphics card. In addition, there’s nothing Nvidia loves more than misinformation prior to launch.

In brief, however, while both ‘Super’ and the new Nvidia graphics card refresh are one the way A) No one seems to know when and B) There’s still absolutely nothing categorically linking the two. At this point, I guess we’ve just got to sit and wait.

What do you think? What is the ‘Super’? – Let us know in the comments!