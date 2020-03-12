Nvidia Teases that a Major Announcement is On the Way!

We should, presuming all goes well, see Nvidia launch their brand new Ampere based graphics cards before the end of this year. Exactly when they’re going to reveal some details, however, is still a pretty big question.

Following a mystery post on Twitter, however, Nvidia is teasing that something big is set to be announced. Better still, it’s going to be done in the very near future!

Nvidia Teases Upcoming Announcement

So, we have posted the Twitter post below and, presuming you’ve watched it, there is clearly a lot of speculation as to what it could actually mean. We have an eye, some lines… and a couple of dots.

One would presume that this might be some sort of hint towards their ray-tracing technology, but honestly, at this point, your guess is as good as ours!

Eye-Eye?

Edit!!!

It seems that the original Twitter post has now vanished. Fortunately though, we were able to find someone who grabbed a screenie before it disappeared!

The original Twitter post contained a video, so just pretend this is blinking like an eye.

Could it Be Ampere?

If we were taking bets on what this meant, we would probably have something involving ‘Ampere’ being very stingy in terms of odds. It’s well known that Nvidia is planning on bringing significant ray tracing improvements to their new graphics cards and is it too much of a stretch to say that this Twitter post is hinting at that? We think not, but we’re certainly open to being surprised!

Either way, with the formal announcement set to arrive on March 19th, rest assured we’ll be ready and waiting to bring you the news straight from the Nvidia press release! For now, though, all we can do is speculate.

What do you think? What could this Twitter post mean? – Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

