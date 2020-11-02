Nvidia to Delay the RTX 3060 Ti Until December?

Yesterday we reported on fresh rumors suggesting that, in direct response to the release of the AMD Radeon 6000 graphics cards, Nvidia was going to launch their RTX 3060 Ti GPU on November 17th. Now, at the time, we freely admitted that we’d heard nothing from Team Green to confirm this date, but overall it did seem to largely make more than a little sense.

Following a new report via Expreview, however, while it seems that November 17th was originally planned, Nvidia may have decided to actually push this date back until December 2nd.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

We should, again, note that despite this new fresh information, there is still absolutely nothing backing this it up. We do, therefore, enter into the realms of speculation as to why Nvidia would potentially choose to delay the launch of the 3060 Ti until December.

One of the most obvious theories is likely down to supply levels. It hasn’t been any secret that while the launch of the 3080 and 3090 have been exceptionally popular, actually getting hold of one of these GPUs has proven to be more than a little difficult. While things are not quite as bad for the 3070, even that still appears to be reasonably restricted.

What Do We Think?

In fairness, the RTX 3060 Ti doesn’t, at least based on the information/benchmarks AMD has released so far from their Radeon 6000 series, seem to offer a solid performance comparison. As such, while building up better stock levels is a fair conclusion, it’s also possible that Nvidia has delayed its launch to specifically not give the impression that the 3060 Ti is competing with those particular models.

Don’t get us wrong, the 3060 Ti seems set to be an excellent GPU, but between what we’ve heard from both it and AMD’s upcoming launches, it doesn’t seem like it has much chance of beating any of them and, as such, perhaps a delay (to avoid unfavourable benchmark charts) is ultimately a wise move. – We’ll keep you posted if we hear anything new!

