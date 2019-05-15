Nvidia to Launch 16 Gbps Turing Refresh to Counter AMD Navi

Nvidia to Launch Turing Refresh

In the next few months, we are all fully looking forward to the latest line of graphics cards from AMD. Specifically, what they can offer to try and make the GPU playing field with Nvidia a little more level. With many hoping that their new Navi architecture will be fundamental in this, it seems that Nvidia might be set to try and spoil the party.

In a report via PCGamesN, Nvidia is seemingly set to release a brand new refresh of their 20XX Turing graphics cards. One which will look to give the GDDR6 memory a rather notable speed boost.

Turing VS Navi

In the report, Nvidia is reportedly looking to re-release at least both their 2080 and 2080 Ti graphics cards (and possibly even the entire range). Instead of the 14Gbps memory speed, however, they will be looking to up this to a pretty substantial 16Gbps. A small, but definitely notable increase.

While we do not know exactly how this will stack up against what AMD has to offer with Navi, it’s pretty clear that Nvidia is not going to allow them to have all of the fun this Summer.

It is certainly more than a little reminiscent of how Nvidia kept improving their 1060 graphics card. Specifically to ensure that it always held a slight edge over the AMD 480 and subsequent 580.

What Do We Think?

With the release of the new AMD graphics cards expected circa July/August this year, while they will have a couple of months to enjoy the spotlight, Nvidia is expected to release their refresh in September. Specifically, a year after they initially released the 20XX series.

Even after the release of Navi, many still expect Nvidia to hold the ‘high-end’ advantage. This re-issue, therefore, is likely just to ensure that there is still a notable gap between the two companies. For me, however, I think I’d have rather seen a price drop from Nvidia than a performance boost. An area in which AMD might have the true advantage.

What do you think? Are you interested in the new AMD graphics cards? Which factor is more important to you, price or performance? In addition, would a Nvidia refresh tempt you to wait a little longer? – Let us know in the comments!