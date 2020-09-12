Nvidia to Release GeForce RTX 3070 on October 15th!

Earlier today we saw the news that Nvidia, not for the first time, had decided to change the official review embargo date for their 3080 graphics card. Within that announcement, however, it seems that another piece of significant news was announced and, from a consumer point of view, it might potentially be far more interesting.

So, what is it? Well, following an official announcement on their website, Nvidia has confirmed that the highly-anticipated 3070 graphics card will be set for release on October 15th. A date that has likely only recently been chosen and probably for more than auspicious reasons.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

From a more general consumer standpoint, of all the new Nvidia 30XX graphics cards revealed so far, the 3070 is likely representing one of the most interesting designs. Specifically, because Team Green has said that it’s more powerful than the 2080 Ti while only set to cost around $500. I mean, from my perspective, I’m genuinely thinking of getting this GPU!

With it set to be formally released on October 15th, however, it can’t be ignored that this date comes a week before AMD is officially due to announce it’s Radeon 6000 ‘Big Navi’ graphics cards. Talk about having all the potential of stealing the thunder!

What Do We Think?

It is, of course, still entirely possible that AMD will be able to pull something out of the bag with their ‘Big Navi’ graphics card/s. They did, after all, manage to catch Intel completely off guard with their Ryzen processors. Put simply though, with the 3070 potentially set to go toe-to-toe with the best that AMD will likely have to offer, as Andy often says in his videos, the only winner here is going to be us consumers!

With the 3070 set to hit shelves in a little over a month, however, I’m definitely looking at getting myself a GPU upgrade with more than a little curiosity as to what I might be able to choose from!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!